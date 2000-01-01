daylight tablet with pen on a desk

Magic. Paper.
Computer.

Meet DC-1, the world’s first 60fps paper-like computer. It’s also blue-light free.

Super-fast —
like E-Ink, but better

Live Paper feels like magic, with super-smooth scrolling and interactions across all your apps. We redefined what a paper-like display can do so you can focus without compromise.

refresh rate illustration60fps
refresh rate illustrationNo ghosting
refresh rate illustration10.5’’

A computer you can use outside

iPad

Image of an iPad on the grass

Daylight Computer

Image of a Daylight tablet on the grass

Sunlight readable

From your garden to national parks, enjoy comfortable and glare-free usage. Bring your favorite books with you wherever you go, and find your best ideas in unexpected places.

eyes softly blinking

Softer on the eyes

Flicker-free blacklight

We use a dimming technology completely free of PWM flicker — a comfortable experience for even the most sensitive eyes.

Read for hours and hours

Live Paper is non-emissive and feels just like reading paper, so you can comfortably use it all day.

Person writing on a paper-like tablet surface

Paper-like finish

Write like on real paper, with a matte finish and textured surface that provide a natural, tactile writing experience— a glare-free note pad for the next chapter of your life.

Daylight tablet over the sheets

Warmer evenings for your eyes

Pure amber backlight emits 0% blue light

Easy on the eyes in dark environments

Protects circadian rhythm and helps you get to sleep

Introducing Sol:OS

A distraction-free operating system with everything you need, and nothing you don't.

os
Intentional simplicity

Sol:OS is a custom Android OS carefully crafted to minimize distractions, with a clean, intuitive interface that keeps you in the flow.

os
Better reading experience

We built what we think is the world’s best PDF reader. Flip through pages and write notes in the margins just like a real book.

os
All your content in one place

Integrates with all your cloud services to deliver a unified reading and annotating experience for your content library.

os

Your Favorite
Third-Party apps

All the apps you need in one place. Install anything available on Android.

What’s in Daylight box?

product image

Comfy case

Soft-touch fabric case — the coziest case you’ve ever tried (* available Fall 2024)

product image

Action buttons

Action buttons for quick access and page turns. Customizable.

product image

Extended battery life

Enough battery to last you days on a single charge.

product image

Stylus

Wacom. With a button. Removable tips for an always-fresh writing experience. Doesn’t need to be charged.

  • 10.5in Live Paper™ Display

  • 1600 x 1200 • 190dpi

  • Pure Amber Backlight: Optional • DC Dimming (No PWM)

  • Wacom EMR Passive Stylus