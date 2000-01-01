Super-fast —
like E-Ink, but better
Live Paper feels like magic, with super-smooth scrolling and interactions across all your apps. We redefined what a paper-like display can do so you can focus without compromise.
A computer you can use outside
iPad
Daylight Computer
Sunlight readable
From your garden to national parks, enjoy comfortable and glare-free usage. Bring your favorite books with you wherever you go, and find your best ideas in unexpected places.
Softer on the eyes
Flicker-free blacklight
We use a dimming technology completely free of PWM flicker — a comfortable experience for even the most sensitive eyes.
Read for hours and hours
Live Paper is non-emissive and feels just like reading paper, so you can comfortably use it all day.
Paper-like finish
Write like on real paper, with a matte finish and textured surface that provide a natural, tactile writing experience— a glare-free note pad for the next chapter of your life.
Warmer evenings for your eyes
Pure amber backlight emits 0% blue light
Easy on the eyes in dark environments
Protects circadian rhythm and helps you get to sleep
Introducing Sol:OS
A distraction-free operating system with everything you need, and nothing you don't.
Intentional simplicity
Sol:OS is a custom Android OS carefully crafted to minimize distractions, with a clean, intuitive interface that keeps you in the flow.
Better reading experience
We built what we think is the world’s best PDF reader. Flip through pages and write notes in the margins just like a real book.
All your content in one place
Integrates with all your cloud services to deliver a unified reading and annotating experience for your content library.
Your Favorite
Third-Party apps
All the apps you need in one place. Install anything available on Android.
Comfy case
Soft-touch fabric case — the coziest case you’ve ever tried (* available Fall 2024)
Action buttons
Action buttons for quick access and page turns. Customizable.
Extended battery life
Enough battery to last you days on a single charge.
Stylus
Wacom. With a button. Removable tips for an always-fresh writing experience. Doesn’t need to be charged.
10.5in Live Paper™ Display
1600 x 1200 • 190dpi
Pure Amber Backlight: Optional • DC Dimming (No PWM)
Wacom EMR Passive Stylus
Performance
RAM: 8GB
Storage: 128GB
CPU: MediaTek Helio G99
Battery: 8000mAh
Connectivity
Wi-Fi 6
Bluetooth 5.0
USB Type-C with PD
MicroSD slot
Pogo Pins
Device
Weight: 1.2 lbs (550g)
Stereo speakers • Microphone
Customizable Action Buttons
Software
Android 13